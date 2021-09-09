dHedge DAO Price Reaches $1.08 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $859,868.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00168857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044232 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,375 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

