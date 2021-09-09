DEXTools Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $56.56 million and approximately $251,797.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,392,863 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

