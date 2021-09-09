Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 24th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE VFL opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

