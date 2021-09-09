DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,761,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

