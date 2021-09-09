DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $135,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after buying an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

