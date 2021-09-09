DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,193 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 734.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

