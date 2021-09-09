DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 761 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

