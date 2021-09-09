DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

