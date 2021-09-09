DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $182.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

