DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 574.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 283,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 241,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

