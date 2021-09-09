Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $68,949.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

