Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $155.33 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,087,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,369,743 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.