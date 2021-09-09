DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,057.85

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,057.85 ($79.15) and traded as high as GBX 6,444 ($84.19). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,400 ($83.62), with a volume of 209,927 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,066.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

