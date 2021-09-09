DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.48. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

