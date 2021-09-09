DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.48. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
