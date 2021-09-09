DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $129.09. 464,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,321. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

