David Randall Winn Sells 15,404 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $955,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $6,366,780.00.

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

