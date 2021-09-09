Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of DAR opened at $73.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

