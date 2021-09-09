Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several brokerages have commented on DNKEY. Barclays increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

