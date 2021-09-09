Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.