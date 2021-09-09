Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $374.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average is $317.05. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

