Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Avantor by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.