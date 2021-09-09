Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.