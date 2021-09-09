Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $744,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.88. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $138.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.