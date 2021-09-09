Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEB opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

