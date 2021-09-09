DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $412,906.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $19.59 million and $412,906.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAFI Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00168935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,295,562 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

