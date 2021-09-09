D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.40

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.