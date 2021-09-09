CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Down 3.2%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.25 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 7,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 864,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

