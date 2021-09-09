CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.52. 215,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.20. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

