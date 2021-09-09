CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,786,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

