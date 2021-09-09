Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 159,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

