Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 135,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,876. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

