Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 3,945 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,884,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.98. 11,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.