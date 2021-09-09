Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $5 Million in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,804. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

