Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $8.57 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 38,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

