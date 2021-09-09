Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $7.34 Million Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BRP were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,896. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

