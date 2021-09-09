Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR traded up $74.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5,126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,307. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,823.31 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4,896.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

