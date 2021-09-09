Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 108.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $569.68. 13,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.19 and a 200-day moving average of $458.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

