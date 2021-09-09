Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 25,067 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

CGEM stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.