Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Leigh Zawel Sells 28,118 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $814,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $319,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

