Cryptopay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,587.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $9,587.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00173264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,075 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

