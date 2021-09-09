Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock Sells 574 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel M. Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

