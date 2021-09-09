CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,970 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $187,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 38.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.25. 28,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,446. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

