Critical Review: Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hays has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hays and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.61 billion 0.48 $82.85 million $0.49 44.08 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $18.90 billion 0.95 $1.53 billion $2.38 23.19

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Hays. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A OMV Aktiengesellschaft 12.01% 7.11% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hays and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Hays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Refining and Marketing segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock. The Chemicals and Materials involves in the sale of polyethylene. The company was founded on July 3, 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

