Critical Review: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daseke and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daseke and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75 GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Daseke currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $81.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.24%. Given Daseke’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daseke and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.45 billion 0.40 $4.10 million $0.52 17.79 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Summary

Daseke beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

