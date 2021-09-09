Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy comprises about 5.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.86% of Crescent Point Energy worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.