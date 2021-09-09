Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

