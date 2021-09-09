Credit Suisse Group Raises Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $6.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $0.73 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

BW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,131. The stock has a market cap of $592.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after buying an additional 10,720,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 4,592,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after buying an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 875,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

