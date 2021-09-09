Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

