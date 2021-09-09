Creative Planning Sells 795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,649,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

