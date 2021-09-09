Creative Planning Has $514,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Creative Planning cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $193.03 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

